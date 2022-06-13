Manoah, Guerrero power Blue Jays to 11-1 rout of Orioles

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak to 12, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-1. Santiago Espinal had two hits and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays pounded a season-high 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run fifth inning. Manoah (8-1) has won three straight starts and four consecutive decisions.