Rapper Roddy Ricch no longer facing gun charges in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Roddy Ricch is no longer facing criminal charges from a gun arrest Saturday in New York City that forced him to miss a scheduled concert performance. Ricch, 23, and two other men were taken into police custody after police said a security guard working a checkpoint outside Citi Field in Queens noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. Soon after, authorities dropped charges against the Grammy Award winner and one of the other men in the vehicle, 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester, New York. Prosecutors are pursuing a case against the third man, whom a security guard said was sitting in the front passenger seat where the gun was found.