Errani upsets No 2 seed Brengle at Veneto Open

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Italian player Sara Errani upset second-seeded Madison Brengle of the United States in the opening round of the Veneto Open. The 35-year-old Errani beat Brengle 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. German player Tatjana Maria also needed three sets to see off Dutch opponent Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove. It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. Organizers are using former soccer fields, and the host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” in homage to Wimbledon.