Serena Williams implies she’ll play at Wimbledon this year

LONDON (AP) — Maybe Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year. She sure made it seem that way in an Instagram post. Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month. Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court and the message: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s Go.”