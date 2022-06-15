Portland Public Schools expands weapons ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The board of Portland Public Schools voted this week to expand its weapons ban to restrict anyone with a concealed firearms license from carrying a gun on PPS property.

The action follows a bill the Oregon Legislature passed earlier this year giving schools the ability to prohibit concealed carry weapons on school property, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

An analysis by the news outlet found about 13% of public school districts in Oregon have passed a ban.

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District recently adopted a revised policy. Disruptions postponed a meeting to discuss the policy in Eugene last month.

Comments from members of the Portland Public Schools community and the superintendent showed strong support for the resolution.

In a June 10 memo to the board, Supt. Guadalupe Guerrero mentioned the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as an event that has elevated safety concerns.

“We should remain focused on making our schools more safe by taking a more holistic approach that focuses on addressing antecedents, behavioral and mental health supports for students, continuing to make specific physical safety and security upgrades to schools, and being effectively prepared for potential crises,” according to the memo.

The staff memo outlined the district’s current safety efforts, and shared research to support a staff point that “the presence of guns in schools do not make teachers, students, and staff safer.”