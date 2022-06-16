Berrettini keeps title defense alive at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has stayed on course for back-to-back grass-court titles by recovering from a set down to beat lucky loser Denis Kudla and reach the Queen’s Club quarterfinals. Berrettini won 3-6, 7-5 (5), 6-4 and will be one of just two seeded players in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded Italian beat Andy Murray in the Stuttgart final on Sunday. He has only recently returned from three months out because of hand injury and was sluggish with his groundstrokes throughout a hard-fought match in balmy conditions in west London. Berrettini’s booming serve eventually bailed him out after Kudla won the first set without facing a set point.