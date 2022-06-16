Cassidy says taking Golden Knights job was ‘no-brainer’

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy says becoming the third coach of the Vegas Golden Knights in the franchise’s sixth year was a “no-brainer” from a hockey perspective. After all, Vegas has been one of the NHL’s most successful teams since entering the league in 2017, making the playoffs four times, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. The bigger challenge for Cassidy was convincing his wife, Julie, and children Shannon and Cole, about the move to Las Vegas.