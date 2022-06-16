Cowboys eye California as Schultz shows for brief minicamp

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are set for training camp in California next month after an abbreviated minicamp. Coach Mike McCarthy says his decision to call off the final two days of practice for minicamp comes after reaching the “finish line” with offseason work. The reporting date for players in Oxnard, California, is July 26. Tight end Dalton Schultz reported for minicamp after skipping the last two voluntary offseason practices. Schultz wants a long-term contract. He could have been fined for missing minicamp because he signed the $10.9 million offer that goes with the franchise tag.