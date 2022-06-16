Ramírez, Guardians win 4th in a row, beat sloppy Rockies 4-2

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — José Ramírez doubled for his eighth straight game with an extra-base hit and the Cleveland Guardians matched a season high with their fourth win in a row, beating the sloppy Colorado Rockies. Ramírez is the first major leaguer with extra-base hits in eight consecutive games since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto in 2020. Triston McKenzie gave up one run in six innings. Emmanuel Clase earned his third save of the series, with all three came on game-ending double plays. Brian Serven and Connor Joe each had a career-high four hits for Colorado, which has lost 10 of 14. The Rockies committed two errors that led to a pair of unearned runs. They have made at least one error in their last 13 home games and led the majors with 54 errors.