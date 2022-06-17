Top country music video from every year since 1984
Top country music video from every year since 1984
1984: ‘All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin’ Over Tonight’ by Hank Williams Jr.
Hank Williams Jr performing on stage
1985: ‘Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes’ by George Jones
George Jones accepts the award for music video of the year
1986: ‘Whoever’s in New England’ by Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire accepts the award for “Entertainer of the Year” in 1996
1987: ‘80’s Ladies’ by K.T. Oslin
K.T. Oslin at the Grammy Awards in 1989
1988: ‘Young Country’ by Hank Williams Jr.
Hank Williams Jr. at the Annual Academy of Country Music Awards
1989: ‘There’s a Tear in My Beer’ by Hank Williams Jr. and Sr.
Hank Williams Jr. and Son Hank Williams III at the 1989 Annual Academy of Country Music Awards
1990: ‘The Dance’ by Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks poses for a portrait
1991: ‘Is There Life Out There?’ by Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire poses with awards
1992: ‘Two Sparrows in a Hurricane’ by Tanya Tucker
Tanya Tucker performing at the Poplar Creek Music Theater
1993: ‘We Shall Be Free’ by Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks performs onstage
1994: ‘The Red Strokes’ by Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks performs onstage in 1994
1995: ‘The Car’ by Jeff Carson
Close up man playing acoustic guitar
1996: ‘I Think About You’ by Collin Raye
Collin Raye performs at the Rialto Theater
1997: ‘It’s Your Love’ by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw perform together
1998: ‘This Kiss’ by Faith Hill
Faith Hill performs during the George Strait Music Festival
1999: ‘Breathe’ by Faith Hill
Faith Hill at the Rosemont Theater
2000: ‘Goodbye Earl’ by Dixie Chicks
Grammy Award Winners Dixie Chicks pose for a photo
2001: ‘Only in America’ by Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn during American Music Awards
2002: ‘Drive (For Daddy Gene)’ by Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson performs live at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards
2003: ‘Beer For My Horses’ by Willie Nelson and Toby Keith
Willie Nelson and Toby Keith perform “Beer for My Horses”
2004: ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ by Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss perform “Whiskey Lullaby”
2005: ‘When I Get Where I’m Going’ by Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley
Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley rehearse for the Grammys
2006: ‘Before He Cheats’ by Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood accepts Female Video of the Year award
2007: ‘Online’ by Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley during 38th Annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
2008: ‘Waitin’ on a Woman’ by Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs “Waitin’ on a Woman” on stage
2009: ‘White Liar’ by Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert rehearses onstage for 44th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards
2010: ‘The House That Built Me’ by Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert accepts the Song of the Year Award for “The House That Built Me”
2011: ‘Red Solo Cup’ by Toby Keith
Toby Keith toasts his fans with a red solo cup
2012: ‘Tornado’ by Little Big Town
Little Big Town perform during the 2012 CMT Music awards
2013: ‘Highway Don’t Care’ by Taylor Swift, Tim Mcgraw, and Keith Urban
Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw perform during the 2013 CMA Music Festival
2014: ‘Drunk on a Plane’ by Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards
2015: ‘Mr. Misunderstood’ by Eric Church
Eric Church performs onstage during the 2015 CMA Festival
2016: ‘Forever Country’ by various artists
Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Karen Fairchild, and Carrie Underwood perform onstage
2017: ‘It Ain’t My Fault’ by Brothers Osborne
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne accept an award
2018: ‘Drunk Girl’ by Chris Janson
Chris Janson poses with the award for Video of the Year for “Drunk Girl”
2019: ‘Remember You Young’ by Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett performs during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards
2020: ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ by Kane Brown
Kane Brown performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards
2021: ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ by Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert and Elle King perform onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards
