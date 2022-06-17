

Top country music video from every year since 1984

1984: ‘All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin’ Over Tonight’ by Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr performing on stage



1985: ‘Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes’ by George Jones

George Jones accepts the award for music video of the year



1986: ‘Whoever’s in New England’ by Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire accepts the award for “Entertainer of the Year” in 1996



1987: ‘80’s Ladies’ by K.T. Oslin

K.T. Oslin at the Grammy Awards in 1989



1988: ‘Young Country’ by Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. at the Annual Academy of Country Music Awards



1989: ‘There’s a Tear in My Beer’ by Hank Williams Jr. and Sr.

Hank Williams Jr. and Son Hank Williams III at the 1989 Annual Academy of Country Music Awards



1990: ‘The Dance’ by Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks poses for a portrait



1991: ‘Is There Life Out There?’ by Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire poses with awards



1992: ‘Two Sparrows in a Hurricane’ by Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker performing at the Poplar Creek Music Theater



1993: ‘We Shall Be Free’ by Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks performs onstage



1994: ‘The Red Strokes’ by Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks performs onstage in 1994



1995: ‘The Car’ by Jeff Carson

Close up man playing acoustic guitar



1996: ‘I Think About You’ by Collin Raye

Collin Raye performs at the Rialto Theater



1997: ‘It’s Your Love’ by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw perform together



1998: ‘This Kiss’ by Faith Hill

Faith Hill performs during the George Strait Music Festival



1999: ‘Breathe’ by Faith Hill

Faith Hill at the Rosemont Theater



2000: ‘Goodbye Earl’ by Dixie Chicks

Grammy Award Winners Dixie Chicks pose for a photo



2001: ‘Only in America’ by Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn during American Music Awards



2002: ‘Drive (For Daddy Gene)’ by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson performs live at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards



2003: ‘Beer For My Horses’ by Willie Nelson and Toby Keith

Willie Nelson and Toby Keith perform “Beer for My Horses”



2004: ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ by Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss perform “Whiskey Lullaby”



2005: ‘When I Get Where I’m Going’ by Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley

Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley rehearse for the Grammys



2006: ‘Before He Cheats’ by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood accepts Female Video of the Year award



2007: ‘Online’ by Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley during 38th Annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival



2008: ‘Waitin’ on a Woman’ by Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley performs “Waitin’ on a Woman” on stage



2009: ‘White Liar’ by Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert rehearses onstage for 44th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards



2010: ‘The House That Built Me’ by Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert accepts the Song of the Year Award for “The House That Built Me”



2011: ‘Red Solo Cup’ by Toby Keith

Toby Keith toasts his fans with a red solo cup



2012: ‘Tornado’ by Little Big Town

Little Big Town perform during the 2012 CMT Music awards



2013: ‘Highway Don’t Care’ by Taylor Swift, Tim Mcgraw, and Keith Urban

Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw perform during the 2013 CMA Music Festival



2014: ‘Drunk on a Plane’ by Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards



2015: ‘Mr. Misunderstood’ by Eric Church

Eric Church performs onstage during the 2015 CMA Festival



2016: ‘Forever Country’ by various artists

Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Karen Fairchild, and Carrie Underwood perform onstage



2017: ‘It Ain’t My Fault’ by Brothers Osborne

John Osborne and T.J. Osborne accept an award



2018: ‘Drunk Girl’ by Chris Janson

Chris Janson poses with the award for Video of the Year for “Drunk Girl”



2019: ‘Remember You Young’ by Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett performs during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards



2020: ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ by Kane Brown

Kane Brown performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards



2021: ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ by Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert and Elle King perform onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards