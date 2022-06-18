LEADING OFF: Juneteenth around MLB and Father’s Day

By The Associated Press

The nation’s newest federal holiday of Juneteenth is being celebrated in many ways this weekend at Major League Baseball parks. The first 10,000 fans attending the Angels-Mariners game at T-Mobile Park will get a replica hat from the 1946 Seattle Steelheads, a team in the Negro Leagues. Fans who buy tickets for the St. Louis-Boston game at Fenway Park through a special offer were to receive a Red Sox jersey in Juneteenth colors featuring the Juneteenth flag. At PNC Park, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, who is Black, threw out the first pitch Saturday before the Pirates hosted the Giants.