Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:32 PM

Participants in Bend’s third annual Take the Butte Back March show solidarity

The third annual Take the Butte back March happened Sunday morning at Pilot Butte in Bend, hosted by the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly. In the 1920s, the KKK would march up Pilot Butte for rallies to burn crosses. Many people joined in the hike to bring attention to the park's past and put that part behind them. People brought signs reading Black Lives Matter and wore shirts that shared messages of solidarity.

News
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content