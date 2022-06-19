Participants in Bend’s third annual Take the Butte Back March show solidarity
The third annual Take the Butte back March happened Sunday morning at Pilot Butte in Bend, hosted by the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly. In the 1920s, the KKK would march up Pilot Butte for rallies to burn crosses. Many people joined in the hike to bring attention to the park's past and put that part behind them. People brought signs reading Black Lives Matter and wore shirts that shared messages of solidarity.
Comments