Anderson returns for White Sox, Moncada sidelined by injury

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have activated Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list after the dynamic shortstop was sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29. The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined. To make room on the active roster, third baseman Yoán Moncada was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring. Moncada left Friday night’s 13-3 loss at Houston in the third inning.