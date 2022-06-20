Champion Warriors celebrate fourth title in eight seasons

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — From the moment all those months ago that Klay Thompson uttered “championship or bust,” the Golden State Warriors seemed set to make good on his lofty proclamation.It took Thompson getting healthy at last, then Draymond Green and Stephen Curry overcoming their own injuries down the stretch and a cast of youngsters shining on the big playoff stage for the Warriors to win again. Golden State captured the franchise’s fourth championship in eight years Thursday night by beating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in the clinching Game 6.