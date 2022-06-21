Bend police seek man apparently injured in reported accidental shooting in Safeway restroom

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police are looking for a man who reportedly said he’d dropped a gun in the restroom of Bend’s Westside Safeway grocery store and it went off – apparently twice – then left Monday night. Blood was found in the restroom and the mirror was shattered, they said, and area residents were alerted about the man.

Police responded around 10:15 p.m. Monday to the Safeway at 320 SW Century Drive on the reported shooting, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said Tuesday.

A witness told officers the man said he had dropped a firearm in the restroom, and it had discharged. The witness reported hearing two gunshots, Miller said.

Blood was found in the restroom, she said, along with the shattered mirror. A round and shell casing were recovered at the scene.

The man, who left the grocery store, is described as about 5-foot-10 and 170 to 180 pounds. He has not been identified.

Bend police used the Deschutes County emergency alert system to advise nearby residents to watch out for a possibly armed, injured person in the area of the Westside Safeway.

Miller said the investigation is continuing.