Bend police seek man apparently injured in reported accidental shooting in Safeway restroom
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police are looking for a man who reportedly said he’d dropped a gun in the restroom of Bend’s Westside Safeway grocery store and it went off – apparently twice – then left Monday night. Blood was found in the restroom and the mirror was shattered, they said, and area residents were alerted about the man.
Police responded around 10:15 p.m. Monday to the Safeway at 320 SW Century Drive on the reported shooting, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said Tuesday.
A witness told officers the man said he had dropped a firearm in the restroom, and it had discharged. The witness reported hearing two gunshots, Miller said.
Blood was found in the restroom, she said, along with the shattered mirror. A round and shell casing were recovered at the scene.
The man, who left the grocery store, is described as about 5-foot-10 and 170 to 180 pounds. He has not been identified.
Bend police used the Deschutes County emergency alert system to advise nearby residents to watch out for a possibly armed, injured person in the area of the Westside Safeway.
Miller said the investigation is continuing.
Comments
3 Comments
Well at least it wasn’t in Prineville….
Slowly to westward movement of bad apples has begun.
Not sure about revolvers but modern handguns have a firing pin lock which prevents the pin hitting the primer when the trigger is not pulled. So dropping a handgun will not fire by itself especially not twice, LOL.
I hope they find him and charge him with reckless endangerment, if not licensed charge him with that too.