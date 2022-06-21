City of Bend’s e-bike and scooter rentals to add ‘geo-fencing,’ incentives for proper parking, returns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In May, Bend became the first Oregon city to offer Bird's rentable e-bikes.

Now, about a month later, the city and Bird plan to add 'geo-fencing,' or a way of incentivizing/penalizing where the bikes are left behind in the pilot program.

Some Bend residents and businesses have expressed concerns with the bikes being left in areas where they're not supposed to be.

