Islamic State group claims Syria bus attack that killed 13

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a civilian bus in northern Syria that killed 13 people. The extremist group said in a statement late on Monday that its gunmen attacked the bus with automatic rifles. The Syrian military said 11 soldiers and two civilians were killed in the attack. The bus was on then road in the northern province of Raqqa, heading to the central city of Homs. The military said three soldiers were also wounded. Even though the group was defeated in 2019, IS sleeper cells have been active in eastern, northern and central Syria.