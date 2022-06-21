Stevens: Adding depth, playmaker top priorities for Celtics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens believes first-year coach Ime Udoka succeeded this season in making their pieces fit together and cultivating an identify for a team that was at its best when defending and sharing the ball. Stevens would like to add more playmaking and depth off the bench and has been given the freedom to spend as needed this offseason. But he doesn’t want to do it at the expense of a core group he thinks can find another level together.