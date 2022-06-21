Summer starting off hot

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Summer officially began at 2:14 a.m. and it seems like mother nature knew it. Highs hit 80 degrees for the first time in a while. This is also Redmond's first day above our seasonal average of 77 degrees since last Wednesday.

This Wednesday we'll be even warmer, with highs in Redmond expected to reach 84 degrees. We'll also see our lows jump up to around 50 degrees, only 7 degrees warmer than Monday's low, but most of us know how big a difference a 40 degree night and a 50 degree night are.

We will see a slightly stronger breeze on Wednesday with sustained winds between 5 and 15 mph and gusts up to 22 mph. All the other days in the forecast window show no significant winds.

The warm up slows down slightly Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70s, but it culminates this weekend when we could challenge 90 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday.

