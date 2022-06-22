Judge homers twice, Yankees come back to beat Rays 5-4

Skip to Content
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th and 27th home runs, Jose Trevino delivered a two-run shot that put New York ahead in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. Judge’s 22nd career multi-homer game helped the Yankees come back from a 4-1 deficit after Isaac Paredes hit his fourth home run in two games for the Rays. Clarke Schmidt got the win and Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts. The win was the 18th in 21 games for the Yankees, who maintained a 12-game lead in the AL East. Tampa Bay lost for the eighth time in 11 games and dropped two of three to the rival Yankees.

