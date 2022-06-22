Memorial Cup: Wiebe gives Oil Kings 4-3 OT win over Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Jaxsen Wiebe completed a hat trick at 8:05 of 3-on-3 overtime to give the Edmonton Oil Kings a 4-3 victory over the host Saint John Sea Dogs on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup. Wiebe took the puck the length of the ice down the right side and fired a wrist shot from the circle that went in off Nikolas Hurtubise’s left shoulder. Wiebe also fought Riley Bezeau in the first period of the round-robin game. The right wing from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, had 10 goals in 51 regular-season games. Western Hockey League champion Edmonton rebounded from an opening 4-3 loss to Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan on Tuesday night. Saint John beat Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton 5-3 on Monday night.