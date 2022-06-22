NCAA chooses new Board of Governors members

The Associated Press

The NCAA has chosen the members of its new Board of Governors, including nine voting members and seven non-voting members who will assume their duties on Aug. 1. The new voting members are: Mary-Beth Cooper, president, Springfield College; Beth DeBauche, commissioner, Ohio Valley Conference; John J. DeGioia, president, Georgetown University; Grant Hill, independent member, co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks; Linda Livingstone, president, Baylor University; Jere Morehead, president, University of Georgia; Steven Shirley, president, Minot State University; Nadja West, independent member, 44th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and a yet-to-be-determined student-athlete.