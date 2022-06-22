US defender Reynolds joins Westerlo on loan from Roma

By The Associated Press

WESTERLO, Belgium (AP) — American defender Bryan Reynolds has been loaned by Roma to Belgian club Westerlo for the 2022-23 season. The newly promoted first-division club announced the arrival of Reynolds on Tuesday. Reynolds, who turns 21 this month, played on loan with Belgium’s Kortrijk in the second half of last season. He made his U.S. debut in March 2021 in a friendly against Northern Ireland and also played last December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.