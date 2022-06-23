A world apart, Lebanon and Sri Lanka share economic collapse

By ZEINA KARAM and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A shared history of political turmoil and violence in two countries a world apart, Lebanon and Sri Lanka, led to the collapse of once-prosperous economies that have been bedeviled by corruption, patronage, nepotism and incompetence. The toxic combinations have led to currency collapse, energy shortages, triple-digit inflation and growing hunger in both countries. Their middle class is decimated, and there has been an exodus of professionals who might have helped to rebuild the countries one day. Experts say about a dozen countries could suffer similar fates as the post-pandemic recovery and war in Ukraine spark global food shortages and a surge in prices.