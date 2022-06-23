FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

By Sharon Chen

OAK GROVE, Missouri (KCTV) — A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday.

Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore.

“There was a black van and black truck,” said Moon.

Moon owns Read It Again Books on Broadway in Oak Grove. She described the scene to KCTV5.

“People, lots of people standing in groups talking,” said Moon. “There are lots of rumors, but haven’t heard exactly what is it, just that it was the FBI.”

The FBI confirmed to KCTV5 “We had a lawful presence in the area regarding an investigative matter. Oak Grove Police provided assistance.”

“I heard they were carrying out stuff from Dr. Clark’s,” said Moon.

Dr. David Clark runs Health Plus. On the clinic’s website, he is listed as a Chiropractic Internist and Naturopath in private practice since 1975. Health Plus is described as a premier holistic alternative health an wellness center. Also found on the website the statement “The Doctor the Amish trust.”

On Wednesday, KCTV5 cameras spotted several Amish people visiting Clark’s clinic.

“They come by train, they have drivers,” said Moon.

Sue said it’s a well known fact Clark is very popular with the Amish.

“They come here from all over the country,” said Moon. “They stay for a few days a lot of the times. The whole family will come so – we’ve seen all ages.”

She said for the most part, the doctor keeps a low profile.

“He’s been here a long time, he doesn’t have a sign or anything a lot of people don’t know that it’s a doctor’s office,” said Moon.

A doctors office now being investigated by the FBI, but it’s unclear for what. Sue said what is clear, this kind of thing doesn’t happen in Oak Grove.

“I don’t think this was on anybody’s bingo card for sure,” said Sue.

KCTV5 made several attempts to contact Clark, but we did not hear back.

