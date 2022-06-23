Kings nab Iowa’s versatile Keegan Murray with 4th pick

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings selected forward Keegan Murray of Iowa with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft. A first-team All-American as a sophomore, Murray was the Big Ten’s leading scorer with 23.5 points a game and averaged 8.7 rebounds while playing alongside twin brother Kris. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Murray gives Kings first-year coach Mike Brown a versatile wing player to complement a core group anchored by point guard De’Aaron Fox and 6-foot-11 power forward Domantas Sabonis.