Li shoots 10-under to lead BMW International Open

MUNICH (AP) — Li Haotong has taken the lead with a 10-under 62 on the first day of the BMW International Open as the European tour continued to allow players from the breakaway Saudi-back LIV series to compete. Li finished his round with his second eagle of the day on the par-five ninth after a big approach shot left him a 4-foot putt and leads by one stroke from Daan Huizing and two from third-place Nicolai von Dellingshausen. Kaymer was the best of the LIV players Thursday — he finished as one of six players tied for fourth.