Rosenqvist staying with McLaren but could move to Formula E

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

McLaren has signed IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist to a multi-year contract extension but could shift the Swedish driver to Formula E beginning next season. The team announced the extension Thursday but made clear it is evaluating where it will put Rosenqvist in its lineup. McLaren is both expanding its IndyCar team to three cars next season but also launching a new Formula E program. Rosenqvist raced three years in Formula E before moving to IndyCar in 2019. He’s spent the last two seasons driving for McLaren but multiple drivers have been mentioned as replacements for him in the IndyCar seat.