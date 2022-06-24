It’s personal: Canelo predicts KO in 3rd bout with Golovkin

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canelo Álvarez is hurting after his first loss in nearly a decade, and he’s still angry about everything that’s happened during a half-decade of fighting and arguing with Gennady Golovkin. Álvarez says he is determined to channel all of those bad feelings into a spectacular win over Golovkin when they complete their rivalry trilogy on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas. The Mexican superstar declared his third fight with Golovkin to be a grudge match Friday as they began promotion of their showdown with a news conference in Hollywood. Álvarez declared he will “definitely” punch the 40-year-old Golovkin into retirement with a knockout.