BET Awards return Sunday with Doja Cat as leading nominee

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. The chart-topping performer is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.” Her “Kiss Me More” with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award — one of the show’s highest honors.