Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

By OLEKSANDY STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russia has targeted the Ukrainian capital. Several explosions rocked the west of the city, with at least two residential buildings struck. AP journalists saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. Klitschko said two people were hospitalized. Lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that preliminary data suggest 14 missiles were launched against the Kyiv region and city. Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5. Meanwhile, Russian forces have been seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of the city of Sievierodonetsk.