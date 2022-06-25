William Dufour leads host Saint John to Memorial Cup final

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — William Dufour scored four times in a 19:55 span and the host Saint John Sea Dogs advanced to the Memorial Cup championship game, beating Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rival Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3 on Saturday. QMJHL campion Shawinigan will face Ontario Hockey League winner Hamilton on Monday night in the semifinal, with the winner advancing to face Saint John in the final Wednesday night. Dufour erased Shawinigan’s 3-0 lead with a natural hat trick in the second, scoring at 2:02, 2:23 and 8:38. Jeremie Poirier gave the Sea Dogs the lead on a power play with 5:48 left in the period, and Dufour struck again at 1:57 of the third. The 6-foot-3 Dufour, was the MVP of the QMJHL this season.