Appel arrives in big year for No. 1 draft picks

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Mark Appel is proof that even for a No. 1 draft pick, the road to the major leagues is sometimes a bumpy one. Appel was called up by the Philadelphia Phillies nine years after he was drafted first overall by Houston. He bounced around the minors and was traded in the 2015 deal that sent Ken Giles to the Astros. Appel even quit baseball for a bit. He resurfaced last year and finally joined the Phillies this weekend. He didn’t pitch, but if the 30-year-old Appel does appear in a game for Philadelphia, he’ll be the fourth No. 1 overall selection to make his major league debut this year.