Mike Salinas wins at Norwalk to take NHRA Top Fuel lead

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — Mike Salinas won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Sunday to take the Top Fuel points lead from Brittany Force. Salinas won for the fourth time this season and seventh overall, beating Josh Hart in the final with a 3.706-second run at a track-record 333.58 mph. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hight also took the points lead and won for the fourth time this season, topping Bob Tasca III with a 3.944 at 327.51. Enders won for the fourth time in five races and fifth overall this season. She beat Aaron Stanfield. Sampey raced to her first victory of the year and 46th overall.