Phils’ Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper’s roster spot. Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond that there is no timetable for his return. The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.