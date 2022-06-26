Stars turn out in Redmond for Central Oregon Veterans Ranch gala in support of veterans

Saturday was the first annual 2022 gala to benefit Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.

The Hollywood style celebration took place at the Juniper Golf Course in Redmond.

The event included a formal dinner, gifts, an award ceremony, a color-guard, and a red carpet rolled out for celebrity guests.

Some of those guests included Michael Pare from ‘Eddie and the Cruisers’ and John Savage, who starred in 'The Deer Hunter' with Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep.