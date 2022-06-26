Umpire Muchlinski leaves Astros-Yanks after foul tip to mask

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Mike Muchlinski left a game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees two innings after taking a foul ball off his mask. Houston’s Michael Brantley tipped Nestor Cortes’ 92 mph fastball straight back into Muchlinski on the second pitch of the game on a hot, sunny day in the Bronx. Muchlinski staggered and was grabbed by catcher Jose Trevino, who helped the umpire steady himself. Muchlinski held onto Trevino while he consulted with a trainer and the rest of the umpiring crew but remained in the game. Muchlinski met again with a trainer after the top of the third inning and was escorted off the field.