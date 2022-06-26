Yankees’ Judge walks off Astros for 2nd time in 4 days

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against Houston in four days, and the New York Yankees recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game, beating Houston 6-3 to split a four-game series between the AL’s best teams. Giancarlo Stanton ended a historic hitless drought for New York with a one-out homer in the seventh inning, and DJ LeMahieu followed with a tying two-run drive in the eighth. Just like on Thursday, when he broke a 6-all tie with a single in the ninth, Judge lifted the major league-leading Yankees.