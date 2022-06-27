LEADING OFF: Twins lose pitching coach; brawl bans expected

By The Associated Press

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is serving his final days with Minnesota before leaving for the same job with LSU. His departure, first reported Sunday night, blindsided Twins fans, and Johnson called it “the toughest thing I’ve ever done.” He’ll stay with the AL Central-leading Twins through the end of a series at Cleveland on Thursday, then return to his college roots. Also, the Angels and Mariners are still waiting to hear which players and coaches will be suspended for their brawl Sunday, but Seattle is down at least one player. Catcher Luis Torrens went on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury suffered during the fight.