Plum, Wilson combine for 54 points in Aces’ win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 29 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-73. Dearica Hamby made her first field goal of the game with 1:16 remaining to give Las Vegas a 76-73 lead and Plum added two free throws on the their next possession for a five-point lead. Jackie Young added nine points and seven assists and Plum had five assists and three steals for Las Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles.