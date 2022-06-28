Biden calls migrant deaths ‘horrifying and heartbreaking’

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the deaths of migrants who were in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas is “horrifying and heartbreaking.” Forty-eight people died after being left in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, where temperatures approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. Biden said Tuesday: “Initial reports are that this tragedy was caused by smugglers or human traffickers who have no regard for the lives they endanger and exploit to make a profit.” The Democratic president says the tragedy shows the need to disrupt human smuggling networks.