City of Bend considering ordinance that would require home sellers to provide a ‘Home Energy Score’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend's Environment and Climate Committee has drafted an ordinance that would, if approved, mandate homeowners and Realtors to provide the Home Energy Score before they sell their home.

The Home Energy Score developed by the U.S. Department of Energy estimates home energy use and associated costs. It essentially helps homeowners and homebuyers have a better grasp of a home's energy use, potentially influencing purchasing decisions.

The committee's 2 p.m. Tuesday meeting agenda includes a link to the latest draft of the Home Energy Score ordinance and other documents.

As drafted, homeowners would have to provide it to their real estate agents, as well as visitors shopping for a new home, keep a copy for review and include the score in real estate listings, with some exceptions.

The requirement of a Home Energy Score could encourage homeowners to find ways to make small improvements to increase energy savings, while it would also provide homebuyers with true cost information that could influence whether they want to invest in a particular home.

The city of Milwaukie, near Portland, adopted a Home Energy Score requirement in 2020, the first Oregon city to do so.

