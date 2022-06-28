Clippers complete remodeling of 350 courts in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have completed the renovations of 350 public basketball courts and unveiled the last of them Tuesday at the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Center. The project was funded by a gift from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. It took four years to complete and was managed by the Los Angeles Parks Foundation. Ballmer appeared at the unveiling of the 350th court. He says impacting kids’ lives “is really what it’s about.”