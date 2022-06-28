Hamilton says “archaic mindsets” about color must change

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

PARIS (AP) — Formula One great Lewis Hamilton says “archaic mindsets” have to change after retired champion Nelson Piquet champion reportedly used a racial slur against him. Hamilton’s comments came after F1 condemned racist language. Hamilton says “these are archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport.” Piquet was discussing a crash between Hamilton and Max Verstappen during last year’s British Grand Prix when he referenced the color of Hamilton’s skin with a discriminatory term during a podcast in November. Hamilton is the only Black driver in F1 and has campaigned to fight racism. He is a seven-time world champion.