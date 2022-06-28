Jefferson has Lynx’s first triple-double in win over Wings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Moriah Jefferson had the first triple-double in franchise history with 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, leading the Minnesota Lynx to a 92-64 victory over the Dallas Wings. Aerial Powers scored 13 of her 20 points in the first quarter for the Lynx, whose 26-point halftime lead was their largest in the last three seasons. Jefferson, who was waived by Dallas in May, became the 10th player in WNBA history with a triple-double. It was the 15th triple-double overall in the league, with four coming this season.