Trilogy: Canelo aims to finish Golovkin rivalry with a KO

By ERIC NÚÑEZ
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A split-draw in the first fight and then a majority decision in favor of Canelo Álvarez in the second duel. So how about a knockdown in the third chapter to settle once and for all the fierce rivalry between Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin? This time, Álvarez wants to knock out the 40-year-old from Kazakhstan for the first time and send him into retirement. Álvarez is coming from his first loss in nearly nine years — a lopsided defeat to Dmitry Bivol. Golovkin bets on Álvarez being vulnerable as they complete their trilogy on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

