19 car shops come together to surprise young autistic photographer from Redmond with his dream car
At the Royal Tint and Dip in Bend, hundreds of people came out Wednesday night to share a special surprise. That surprise was a car, and not just any car -- but the dream car for Nicholas Linn. He's a 20-year-old autistic photographer from Redmond who loves to share his craft. His dream car is the 2005 Nissan 350-Z. 19 car shops got together to donate a car to him. He gets rides from his parents to come to car shops in Bend to take pictures of them. But, now Linn has a car all of his own.
