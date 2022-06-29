Parker’s 25 points, 11 rebounds lead Chicago past Sun 91-83

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker had a season-high 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Kahleah Copper scored 15 points and Chicago beat the Connecticut Sun 91-83 for the Sky’s fourth straight victory. Parker made a no-look pass to Kahleah Copper with 33.5 seconds left before halftime to become the eighth player in WNBA history to reach 1,500 career assists. Parker is the only player in WNBA history to eclipse 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in a career. Allie Quigley added 13 points for Chicago. Jonquel Jones had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for her sixth double-double of the season for Connecticut.