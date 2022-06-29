Tan’s doubles partner angered by Wimbledon withdrawal

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Harmony Tan surprised and angered her Wimbledon doubles partner by withdrawing from that tournament with a thigh injury a day after eliminating Serena Williams in her debut at the grass-court Grand Slam. The 115th-ranked Frenchwoman beat the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Centre Court on Tuesday. She was scheduled to team with Tamara Korpatsch for their opening doubles match on Wednesday. Korpatsch says “I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam. And it’s really not fair for me.” Tan is scheduled to play No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round of the singles tournament on Thursday.