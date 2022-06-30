Booker secures $224M, four-year extension from Suns

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Devin Booker helped Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 2021, then played a huge role in helping the Suns to the league’s best record this past season. They can’t wait to see what he does next. To no surprise, the Suns gave Booker a four-year extension early Friday that will begin with the 2024-25 season and pay him an additional $224 million over that span. Combined with what he’s already made, and what he’ll make over the next two seasons, the extension guarantees that Booker will be up to nearly $400 million in on-court earnings alone by the time that deal expires.